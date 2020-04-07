UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Minister Relieves 152 Quarantined From Dawranpur Center

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:31 PM

Health Minister relieves 152 quarantined from Dawranpur center

Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday saw off all 152 patients quarantined at Dawranpur Center here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday saw off all 152 patients quarantined at Dawranpur Center here.

Talking with media at the occasion, he thanked all the pilgrims who quarantined themselves for the betterment of others.

The Minister said provision of best possible facilities at quarantine gave best results and today we were seeing off a batch of healthy people.

He informed that a total of 152 people including 137 pilgrims and police personnel and staff was quarantined at the center.

All the pilgrims have been sent to their native districts.

He said all necessary equipment would be made available for doctors and health staff in this need of hour.

The Minister added that distribution of monetary assistance to the deserving would start from Thursday.

He maintained that there was no issue of money shortage but we wanted that the amount was received by the genuine and deserving people only.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Money Media All From Best

Recent Stories

Waqar Younas asks PCB to make policy to stop exodu ..

9 seconds ago

150% rise in number of e-stores: TRA

19 minutes ago

'Coronavirus may increase in next few days'

37 minutes ago

PML-N distribute protective kits among media worke ..

3 minutes ago

Dr. Abdul Qadir paid homage for lying down his lif ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19: PALPA assures cooperation in bringing ba ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.