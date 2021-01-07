UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Restores Salaries Of 42 Employees

Thu 07th January 2021

Health Minister restores salaries of 42 employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Thursday directed the restoration of salaries of 42 employees of the Civil Hospital Shabqadar.

He issued these directives after a meeting with Special Assistant to KP CM on Mineral Resources, Arif Ahmad here in Health Secretariat.

During meeting they discussed special health sector related projects in Tehsil Shabqadar and equipment of Civil Hospital Shabqadar with better facilities.

They also discussed progress on health sector projects, restoration of the salaries of 42 employees of Civil Hospital and their regularization.

The provincial minister directed the acceleration of pace of work on re-construction of civil hospital and guaranteeing timely provision of funds. He said that under Sehat Insaf Cards, free medical facilities have been extended to the people of whole province.

