Open Menu

Health Minister Reveals Successful Completion Of Prisoners' Screening

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Health minister reveals successful completion of prisoners' screening

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has revealed that the department had successfully completed the critical task of blood screening for AIDS, hepatitis, and other diseases for a substantial cohort of 52,000 inmates in 43 prisons throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has revealed that the department had successfully completed the critical task of blood screening for AIDS, hepatitis, and other diseases for a substantial cohort of 52,000 inmates in 43 prisons throughout the province.

In an address during the inaugural ceremony of a seven-day training camp at the Health Services academy here on Friday, he shared the remarkable achievement by the Punjab Health Department. This ambitious initiative reflected the commitment of the department to enhancing healthcare services being provided to incarcerated individuals and to curbing the spread of infectious diseases within correctional institutions. Dr. Nasir also unveiled the upcoming training, which will equip field teams to collect vital data on the social profiles of individuals affected by hepatitis and AIDS. Furthermore, these teams will conduct essential blood tests in selected districts across Punjab and Balochistan.

Dr. Nasir elaborated on a pioneering pilot project underway, aiming to completely eliminate hepatitis within four union councils in Rawalpindi.

He emphasised that the survey results regarding AIDS and hepatitis patients would serve as a litmus test for the effectiveness of existing preventive measures. These findings will play a pivotal role in shaping new, practical strategies to combat these diseases more effectively.

The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished speakers, including U.N. AIDS Country Director Yuki Takemoto and UNDP Project Coordinator Heather. Additionally, Dr. Mariam Sarfraz, Dr. Shahir Elahi, Dr. Saiman Azraiyah, and Captain Dr. Osman Ali Khan shed light on the survey's objectives, purposes, and procedures.

The event also featured speeches by prominent figures such as Dr. Ilyas Gondal, DG Health Punjab, Dr. Farooq, In-charge of AIDS Control Programme Punjab, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Lehri, In-charge of Balochistan, Dr. Abid Ghori, and others, making it a momentous occasion dedicated to advancing public health in the region.

Related Topics

Balochistan AIDS Punjab Rawalpindi Nasir Sultan Ahmed Undp Event Blood

Recent Stories

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

5 minutes ago
 SBP suspends authorization of Usman International ..

SBP suspends authorization of Usman International Exchange Company

2 minutes ago
 3 arrested, hashish recovered

3 arrested, hashish recovered

5 minutes ago
 AC for implementing control price lists of edible ..

AC for implementing control price lists of edible items in Gwadar

12 minutes ago
 Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of wa ..

Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of war

14 minutes ago
 Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: ..

Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamra ..

14 minutes ago
Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under know ..

Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under knowledge friendly initiative

5 minutes ago
 13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue ..

13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue spread

5 minutes ago
 Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his deat ..

Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his death anniversary

5 minutes ago
 Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 year ..

Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

6 minutes ago
 Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan ..

Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan on Friday

6 minutes ago
 Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan