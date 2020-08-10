Health Minister reviews anti-dengue activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday reviewed the anti-dengue activities and said that the dengue situation was controlled by taking timely measures.

Presiding over a meeting held here, the minister maintained that pace of anti-dengue activities have been accelerated by providing additional resources in affected districts including Rawalpindi.

She made it clear that action would be taken against those who were found guilty for not following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)s of anti-dengue.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt� Anwar ul Haq said that dengue can only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts as dengue is our common enemy, therefore every individual and government departments should discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the dengue teams so that the dengue could be controlled and eradicated.

It is mentioned that during anti-dengue surveillance campaign so far 381 notices have been issued while 19 FIRs and fine has been imposed on 32 for violation of dengue SOPs.