Health Minister Reviews Anti-dengue Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday chairing the Cabinet Committee meeting on Dengue Control at the Civil Secretariat, reviewed arrangements made for the prevention and control of dengue in the province.

Besides Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik, the meeting was attended by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, commissioner Lahore, director general Rescue and senior officials whereas commissioners and deputy commissioners from all districts joined via video link.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis apprised the chair of the steps taken in Punjab in the current season for the control of dengue.

The minister on this occasion said the government would not accept any laxity and the district administration must ensure implementation of the dengue SOPs in letter and spirit.

She said, "We are already facing a dangerous coronavirus pandemic. We are making sure that all out efforts are made to control epidemics and infectious diseases. On our part, the government is utilizing all resources, however, I request all people to follow preventive guidelines. I assure you that the government will not leave you alone."Later, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik directed the commissioners and the deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of SOPs in districts.

