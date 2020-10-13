UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Minister Reviews Arrangements To Scale Up Services Of Sehat Insaf Card

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:05 PM

Health minister reviews arrangements to scale up services of Sehat Insaf Card

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed arrangements to scale up services of the Sehat Insaf Cards Programme in a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed arrangements to scale up services of the Sehat Insaf Cards Programme in a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here on Tuesday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, GM Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company,Khurram Lodhi,Manager Hasnaat Ahmed, Deputy Manager Anas Bin Mahmod and Professor Javed Chaudhry.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan shared fresh proposals as the minister reviewed progress on existing interventions to scale-up services of the Sehat Insaf Cards Programme,stated official spokesman.

The Minister said the target of Universal Health Coverage would be achieved as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and hinted health coverage of over 10 million families.

She said the beneficiaries of the cards would be increased to include widows, zakat beneficiaries, and deserving families of students of government schools. In the next stage, over one million government servants would be given the facility, she added.

Dr Yasmin said that cardholders could avail health services from different hospitals, adding that they would be able to get treatment from cardiology Institutes in Punjab also.

She said the programme was being appreciated everywhere,and added that provision of health cards to people living below poverty line was high priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Punjab Company Progress Nabeel From Government General Motors Million Yasmin Rashid Javed Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council highlights importa ..

7 minutes ago

Promotion of education termed only path to elimina ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan focusing to develop phytosanitary system: ..

2 minutes ago

Excise dept collects over Rs19727m tax

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 13 Oct 2 ..

2 minutes ago

KP government kicks off renovation of damaged wors ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.