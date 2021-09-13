UrduPoint.com

Health Minister Reviews Corona Situation In Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviewed coronavirus pandemic situation and pace of vaccination in a meeting at Civil Secretariat, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviewed coronavirus pandemic situation and pace of vaccination in a meeting at Civil Secretariat, here on Monday.

They reviewed various issues including medical facilities in hospitals, oxygen supply, COVID-19 vaccination process and Sehat Sahulat Programme.

The health minister said that in order to control the pandemic, vaccination and compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) were very important. There was no shortage of beds, oxygen and other facilities, she added.

Data shows that vaccines were very effective against COVID-19 as 87% of hospital admissions were among unvaccinated people, she said. Even condition of those who got single dose were better than unvaccinated patients, she added. She said that everyone must get vaccine jab to protect himself and his family from the deadly disease. Provision of universal health coverage to all families of Punjab would begin from December 31 this year, she said.

The chief secretary said that awareness must be increased among the public about vaccination.

