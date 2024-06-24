Health Minister Reviews Hospitals' Performance
Published June 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Monday chaired an important meeting regarding the performance of government hospitals at Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC).
During the meeting, the provincial health minister made a detailed review of the treatment of patients in government hospitals.
The health minister said that vice chancellors (VCs), principals, MDs, doctors and nurses deserve appreciation for ensuring regular treatment of patients in public hospitals of Punjab. In OPDs of all government hospitals, they were performing the duties themselves, he added.
The minister said, “We will not compromise on the respect of VCs, principals and MS. The main purpose of revamping government hospitals is to provide more facilities to the people.”
During the last three months, efforts had been made to improve the conditions of government hospitals, he added and said the country and society couldn’t afford any deterioration.
Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan said that the slip counter should not be closed in any government hospital.
A good impression had been created by the presence of Vice Chancellors, Principals and MSs in OPDs, he added.
Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Masood Sadiq, CEO PHIMC Dr. Ali Razaq and Deputy Secretary Waleed Baig were present in the meeting.
Through video link conference, Special Secretary Raja Mansoor and Additional Secretary Zahida Azhar from Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof. Zafar Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Umar, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof. Mehnaz Khakwani, Principal General Hospital Prof. Sardar Muhammad Al Farid Zafar, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Syed Asghar Naqi, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof. Asif Bashir and all other principals and MS attended.
