Health Minister Reviews Performance Of Govt Teaching Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javaid Akram attended a conference here on Saturday and reviewed performance of all government teaching hospitals in the province.

The conference, held at a local hotel, was attended by vice chancellors, principals and medical superintendents of government medical universities, colleges and the teaching hospitals. The participants placed a strong emphasis on leadership qualities for hospital heads. Dr. Akram emphasised that Punjab's healthcare system surpassed those of other provinces, attributing it to a historic focus on improving healthcare.

The minister praised introduction of Primary angioplasty services as a game-changer in cardiology hospitals, with over 10,000 procedures performed so far. He mentioned ongoing visits to government hospitals to assess healthcare facilities and urged healthcare professionals to complete their vaccinations.

Dr. Javed Akram also highlighted the health facility programme's role in providing uninterrupted healthcare services to the public and ongoing efforts to strengthen the human resources in government hospitals.

Dr. Akram expressed a strong commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities for the people of Punjab.

Additionally, he mentioned the creation of patient-focused facilities in government hospitals, the implementation of health screening in educational institutions, and initiatives to promote research in medical institutions across Punjab.

The health minister also honored the exemplary service of Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College, Professor Dr. Nadim Hafeez Butt, and reaffirmed the Punjab cabinet's unwavering commitment to public service and improving the conditions of government hospitals in the province. During the conference, both the Provincial Health Minister and the Secretary of Health for Punjab, Ali Jan Khan, assessed the performance of government teaching hospitals.

