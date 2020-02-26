Health Minister reviews uplift projects

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of development projects at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of development projects at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.

According to a handout issued here, the Minister presided over a meeting at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwarul Haq, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Umar and officials of the Communication and Works Department.

The Minister reviewed the progress of development projects at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology as well as other ongoing projects in Rawalpindi.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwarul Haq and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Umar briefed the Health Minister about the development projects and shared the progress.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed the administration and other officials to complete the projects within stipulated deadlines.

The Minister said the establishment of new state-of-the-art facilities, including five mother and child hospitals reflected the commitment of the Punjab government towards health services.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar special attention was being given to the construction of new hospitals. "It is the sheer incompetence of the previous government that they did not develop new hospitals to meet the rising demand due to the increasing population. It is the foremost priority of the Punjab government to provide relief to the public in health sector," the minister added.