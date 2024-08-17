Health minister says no Monkeypox case in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that no case of monkeypox has been reported in Punjab so far, while an alert has been issued to the authorities concerned.

The announcement came after a high-level working group meeting was held on Saturday, led by Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir. The meeting was held to review the current situation regarding the monkeypox virus.

The meeting saw participation from key stakeholders, including officers, medical experts, representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), civil aviation authorities, and other technical experts. Discussions focused on precautionary measures, diagnosis, and treatment protocols to combat the potential spread of the monkeypox virus.

In line with WHO guidelines, it was decided that health care workers in isolation wards would be vaccinated as a first step in preventing any outbreaks. Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being prepared to respond swiftly to any potential cases of monkeypox.

Khawaja Imran Nazir reassured the public, stating, "There is no immediate threat from monkeypox, but caution is necessary." He also noted that airport authorities have been instructed to screen passengers for the virus, and the Institute of Public Health (IPH) has been directed to train master trainers for this purpose.

During the meeting, Dean of the Institute of Public Health, Professor Zarfashan Tahir, briefed participants on the status of monkeypox, Zika virus, and other infectious diseases. Instructions were also given to alert and provide advanced training to healthcare staff in isolation wards at six selected government hospitals.

The meeting included the presence of Special Secretary Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Secretaries Dr. Yunus and Dr. Waseem, Director CDC Dr. Yadullah, WHO representative Dr. Jamshed, Dr. Khalil, and other officials.