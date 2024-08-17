Health Minister Says No Monkeypox Case In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that no case of monkeypox has been reported in Punjab so far, while an alert has been issued to the authorities concerned.
The announcement came after a high-level working group meeting was held on Saturday, led by Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir. The meeting was held to review the current situation regarding the monkeypox virus.
The meeting saw participation from key stakeholders, including officers, medical experts, representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), civil aviation authorities, and other technical experts. Discussions focused on precautionary measures, diagnosis, and treatment protocols to combat the potential spread of the monkeypox virus.
In line with WHO guidelines, it was decided that health care workers in isolation wards would be vaccinated as a first step in preventing any outbreaks. Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being prepared to respond swiftly to any potential cases of monkeypox.
Khawaja Imran Nazir reassured the public, stating, "There is no immediate threat from monkeypox, but caution is necessary." He also noted that airport authorities have been instructed to screen passengers for the virus, and the Institute of Public Health (IPH) has been directed to train master trainers for this purpose.
During the meeting, Dean of the Institute of Public Health, Professor Zarfashan Tahir, briefed participants on the status of monkeypox, Zika virus, and other infectious diseases. Instructions were also given to alert and provide advanced training to healthcare staff in isolation wards at six selected government hospitals.
The meeting included the presence of Special Secretary Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Secretaries Dr. Yunus and Dr. Waseem, Director CDC Dr. Yadullah, WHO representative Dr. Jamshed, Dr. Khalil, and other officials.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal highlights enduring relevance of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings4 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 34 meters on gas theft4 minutes ago
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality24 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign24 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods24 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan24 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood24 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods24 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints24 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'24 minutes ago
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded34 minutes ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting34 minutes ago