UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Minister Seeks Issuance Of COVID - 19 Advisory For MPAs Attending Sindh Assembly Session

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:09 PM

Health Minister seeks issuance of COVID - 19 Advisory for MPAs attending Sindh Assembly session

Sindh Assembly Speaker, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani here on Monday was approached by provincial health minister for health, Dr. Azra Pechuho with a request that MPAs above 55 years of age and those with comorbidities be advised not to attend the ongoing assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Assembly Speaker, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani here on Monday was approached by provincial health minister for health, Dr. Azra Pechuho with a request that MPAs above 55 years of age and those with comorbidities be advised not to attend the ongoing assembly.

This was said to be owing to their higher risk to contract COVID-19 infection.

In a letter to the Speaker she also requested that all worthy members of the provincial assembly may be advised to wear face masks properly besides ensuring strict compliance to the relevant guidelines while attending the session.

"In the current COVID-19 pandemic, Sindh Health Department has been issuing guidelines and advisories at the provincial level to control pandemic," emphasized the minister.

In her letter addressed to the Provincial Assembly Speaker she particularly mentioned that the daily detection of the virus has hit record high in the current week and that the number of total positive cases on Sunday were 1774.

"Therefore it is critical for each one of us to follow the protocols and take necessary measures and precautions to break the chain of transmission of the disease," read the content of the letter written by Dr. Azra Pechuho.

It was particularly reminded that elderly people due to their decreased immunity and people with associated comorbidities as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are at a higher risk of COVID-19 infection.

It was reiterated that the course of disease tends to be more severe in these cases.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Provincial Assembly Immunity May Sunday All

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber processes over 152,000 e-transaction ..

11 minutes ago

Two service projects in Al Dhaid worth AED4 millio ..

26 minutes ago

Minister of State for Youth presents UAE’s model ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues new regulations to contri ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi City Municipality develops 51 play areas ..

41 minutes ago

Fans pay tribute to Ertugrul by erecting his statu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.