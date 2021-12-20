UrduPoint.com

Health Minister Sets Up Task Force On Genetic Disorders

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:33 PM

Health minister sets up task force on genetic disorders

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday ordered for setting up a task force for prevention and treatment of genetic disorders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday ordered for setting up a task force for prevention and treatment of genetic disorders.

Presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute, she said that setting up of a task force was a key step and efforts were being made for process of collection and analysis of precise data on genetic disorders. Health facilities were being scaled up to support patients of genetic disorders, she added.

The minister said that Punjab was already running the world's largest Thalassemia programme, adding that latest technology was being introduced to ensure pre-marriage thalassemia tests.

In his remarks, Director General Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute Dr Hussain Jaffery said the task force would help improve preventive and treatment services for patients facing genetic diseases.

The health minister reviewed suggestions to improve performance of the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute.

Related Topics

World Technology Punjab Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Chile stock market plummets on leftist Boric's ele ..

Chile stock market plummets on leftist Boric's election victory

3 minutes ago
 Ex-President of Ukraine Poroshenko Summoned for Qu ..

Ex-President of Ukraine Poroshenko Summoned for Questioning on December 23 - Law ..

3 minutes ago
 Charges Against Sapega Include Threatening Securit ..

Charges Against Sapega Include Threatening Security Officials - Belarusian Inves ..

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 2 more lives, infects 151 others

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives, infects 151 others

3 minutes ago
 Gorakh Hill receives snowfall, water reserves froz ..

Gorakh Hill receives snowfall, water reserves frozen into ice

5 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UK, Pakistan and So ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.