Health minister sets up task force on genetic disorders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday ordered for setting up a task force for prevention and treatment of genetic disorders.

Presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute, she said that setting up of a task force was a key step and efforts were being made for process of collection and analysis of precise data on genetic disorders. Health facilities were being scaled up to support patients of genetic disorders, she added.

The minister said that Punjab was already running the world's largest Thalassemia programme, adding that latest technology was being introduced to ensure pre-marriage thalassemia tests.

In his remarks, Director General Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute Dr Hussain Jaffery said the task force would help improve preventive and treatment services for patients facing genetic diseases.

The health minister reviewed suggestions to improve performance of the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute.