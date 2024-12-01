Health Minister Stresses Compassion, Prevention On World AIDS Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has called for compassion and support for AIDS patients, emphasising the need for treatment and guidance instead of hatred.
In his message on World AIDS Day, observed on Sunday, the minister expressed concern over the rising rate of AIDS in Pakistan and urged collective efforts to prevent the disease.
"Our Primary goal is to transform AIDS-affected individuals into productive members of society through proper treatment and guidance," he stated. The minister highlighted the importance of addressing inequality in access to AIDS prevention, testing, and treatment, terming it a critical step toward controlling the disease.
Khawaja Salman Rafique appreciated the contributions of community organizations actively working to eradicate and treat AIDS, recognizing their vital role in combating the epidemic.
He assured that the Punjab government is committed to implementing SOPs for AIDS screening during dialysis procedures across the province.
He further underscored the government's resolve to ensure all necessary measures are taken to achieve the goal of AIDS elimination. "We must work together to combat this growing challenge and ensure that those affected receive the care and support they need," he added.
World AIDS Day serves as a reminder to strengthen efforts in prevention, treatment, and awareness, with the Punjab government pledging its continued dedication to eradicating the disease.
