Open Menu

Health Minister Stresses Compassion, Prevention On World AIDS Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Health minister stresses compassion, prevention on World AIDS Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has called for compassion and support for AIDS patients, emphasising the need for treatment and guidance instead of hatred.

In his message on World AIDS Day, observed on Sunday, the minister expressed concern over the rising rate of AIDS in Pakistan and urged collective efforts to prevent the disease.

"Our Primary goal is to transform AIDS-affected individuals into productive members of society through proper treatment and guidance," he stated. The minister highlighted the importance of addressing inequality in access to AIDS prevention, testing, and treatment, terming it a critical step toward controlling the disease.

Khawaja Salman Rafique appreciated the contributions of community organizations actively working to eradicate and treat AIDS, recognizing their vital role in combating the epidemic.

He assured that the Punjab government is committed to implementing SOPs for AIDS screening during dialysis procedures across the province.

He further underscored the government's resolve to ensure all necessary measures are taken to achieve the goal of AIDS elimination. "We must work together to combat this growing challenge and ensure that those affected receive the care and support they need," he added.

World AIDS Day serves as a reminder to strengthen efforts in prevention, treatment, and awareness, with the Punjab government pledging its continued dedication to eradicating the disease.

Related Topics

Pakistan World AIDS Government Of Punjab Punjab Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan