Health Minister Stresses Giving All Citizens Access To Healthy Medication

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram highlighted the fundamental right of every citizen to access useful and healthy medication here on Saturday.

He was speaking at a seminar, organised for raising awareness about controlling diabetes among patients. Speaking as the special guest at the event, he underscored the importance of a healthy lifestyle in preventing diabetes.

Dr. Javed Akram urged the community to prioritise healthy eating and incorporate regular exercise into their daily routines.

In response to media queries, he assured that unbiased actions were being taken against quacks and enemies of humanity in Punjab.

Addressing concerns about pneumonia, the minister stated that cases are being closely monitored, and efforts are underway to ensure availability of pneumonia vaccine in the government hospitals. The seminar featured the participation of notable figures, including Professor Dr. Aftab Mohsin, Moderator Dr. Aniba Syed, Professor Dr. Israr-ul-Haq, Professor Dr. Zaheer Akhtar, Dr. Richard Protlay, Dr. Imtiaz Hasan, and others.

