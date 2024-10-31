Health minister stresses importance of emergency medicine at CPSP’s 57th convocation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique underscored the importance of specialized emergency medicine and patient care at the 57th convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), the country’s premier institution for advanced medical education.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, the minister emphasized the need for expanding postgraduate medical training across Pakistan, particularly at district hospitals.

Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh President Prof. Andrew Elder joined as a special guest.

In his remarks, the minister expressed strong support for initiatives to increase postgraduate seats and extend training programs to major hospitals, helping to address the shortage of specialists, particularly in emergency medicine. He encouraged graduates to dedicate their careers to serving humanity and pledged the government’s continued support to CPSP.

Salman Rafique highlighted CPSP’s role in promoting quality patient care and research, emphasizing that collaboration with CPSP would elevate medical standards through the use of modern technology. He praised CPSP for its domestic and international contributions to healthcare.

During the convocation, over 800 specialists received degrees, including 660 fellows and 140 members.

CPSP Senior Vice President Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal administered the oath to graduates, urging them to honor their commitment to serving humanity. He also congratulated the fellows and their families on their accomplishments.

The convocation honored Dr. Fatima Nawaz Khan with the Gold Medal (Surgery) and Prof. Anbrin Afzal Ehsan Gold Medal (Prosthodontics). Additionally, honorary fellowships were awarded to prominent international medical figures, including Prof. Andrew Elder from the UK, Prof. SM Niaz from Sri Lanka, and Prof. Afzal Javed from the UK.

Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar, Pakistan’s first woman General Officer, and Prof. SMM Niaz, President of the College of Surgeons, Sri Lanka, attended as distinguished guests. The event also saw the participation of CPSP officials from across Pakistan, heads of medical institutions, senior professors, and families of the graduating fellows.

Notable attendees included Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, Principal Amiruddin Medical College Prof. Sardar Zafar Al-Farid, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Asghar Naqi, Dr. Amjad Saqib, and Wasif Nagi.