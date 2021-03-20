UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Stresses Upon Safe Disposal Of Hospital Waste

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has stressed on the safe disposal of hospital waste.

Chairing a meeting on hospital waste management held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education here on Saturday, she directed the officials to prepare a revised strategy for the disposal of hospital waste.

The minister reviewed process of waste disposal at public sector hospitals.

Dr Yasmin said that the PKLI had microwave and Children Hospital had incinerator facility. She added the incinerators were being procured for Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Institute of Mental Health Lahore, Shahadra Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Nishter Hospital Multan.

She said that the incinerators were available at 26 DHQ hospitals of the province.

Dr Yasmin said that yellow rooms had been set up in all hospitals of Lahore.

"By safe disposal of hospital waste, a safe environment for patients and visitors can be created," she said.

She said that measures were being taken to review arrangements at public sector hospitals.

Special Secretary SHME Silwat Saeed presented the details of the safe waste disposal.

