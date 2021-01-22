Health Minister suspends MS DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has suspended Medical Superintendant District Headquarters Hospital Sheikhupura Dr Azhar Amin as he was found absent from his duties on Friday.

She made this decision on the recommendations of Director General Health Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir who made a surprise visit to the DHQ and the MS as well as staff of the hospital were found absent.

The DG Health visited different units of the hospital and reviewed the status of facilities on the direction of the Health minister. The DG Health was accompanied by Dr Suhail Rana, Dr Younis, Rao Alamgir, Usman Ghani and members of the roadmap team.

The Health minister issued a warning to MS DHQ Vehari Dr.

Muhammad Fazil on poor performance and ordered to change DMS Dr Khalid Safdar on the recommendations of visiting team head Additional Secretary Health South Punjab Dr Shahid Latif who reviewed arrangements at Vehari hospital on the direction of the Health minister.

In a statement, the Health minister said the government had hired 32,000 doctors on merit in public sector hospitals and hoped that a difference would soon be seen. The absence of doctors, lack of medicines or negligence in treatment would not be tolerated at any cost, she said. "We are trying to ensure provision of best quality treatment in Punjab," the minister concluded.