UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Minister Suspends MS DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:00 PM

Health Minister suspends MS DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has suspended Medical Superintendant District Headquarters Hospital Sheikhupura Dr Azhar Amin as he was found absent from his duties on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has suspended Medical Superintendant District Headquarters Hospital Sheikhupura Dr Azhar Amin as he was found absent from his duties on Friday.

She made this decision on the recommendations of Director General Health Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir who made a surprise visit to the DHQ and the MS as well as staff of the hospital were found absent.

The DG Health visited different units of the hospital and reviewed the status of facilities on the direction of the Health minister. The DG Health was accompanied by Dr Suhail Rana, Dr Younis, Rao Alamgir, Usman Ghani and members of the roadmap team.

The Health minister issued a warning to MS DHQ Vehari Dr.

Muhammad Fazil on poor performance and ordered to change DMS Dr Khalid Safdar on the recommendations of visiting team head Additional Secretary Health South Punjab Dr Shahid Latif who reviewed arrangements at Vehari hospital on the direction of the Health minister.

In a statement, the Health minister said the government had hired 32,000 doctors on merit in public sector hospitals and hoped that a difference would soon be seen. The absence of doctors, lack of medicines or negligence in treatment would not be tolerated at any cost, she said. "We are trying to ensure provision of best quality treatment in Punjab," the minister concluded.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Visit Sheikhupura Vehari Usman Ghani Alamgir From Government Best Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Barcelona appeal against Messi two-game ban reject ..

50 seconds ago

Albania Provided No Evidence of Violations by Expe ..

51 seconds ago

Economic activities growing through peace restorat ..

53 seconds ago

Govt to continue striving for free, responsible jo ..

4 minutes ago

NAB Chairman directs prosecutors to pursue mega co ..

4 minutes ago

US Senate confirms Austin as first Black chief of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.