Health Minister suspends MS DHQ Okara South hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has suspended Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Okara South Dr Yasir Irfan on poor performance.

According to the Health department sources on Saturday, she also gave one week deadline for improvement to MS DHQ Hospital Okara City.

The Health Minister had issued show cause notices to 17 staff members including two Medical Officers due to absence from duty.

The staff working on blood transfusion had been directed to renew license and improve services.

The minister directed to improve the emergency services and triage facility immediately at the both hospitals.

The hospital staff, patients and their attendants had been directed to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPS.

She said the surprise visits were extremely important to bring improvement in hospitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir made a surprise visit of DHQ South and DHQ City Okara on the directions of the health minister.