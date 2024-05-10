Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends completion of training program for hospital staff

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Friday commended completion of training program for district headquarters hospitals staff on Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Friday commended completion of training program for district headquarters hospitals staff on Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System.

Addressing as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the training program, he emphasized the significance of proactive measures at the provincial level to prevent the spread of multiple diseases and to promptly address epidemic situations.

He highlighted the establishment of Provincial Outbreak Committee as a precautionary measure before assuming the responsibility of adopting epidemic situations.

Shah said Furthermore, the expansion and timely implementation of the IDSR system in district headquarters hospitals will enhance control over diseases and ensure timely responses, limiting the spread of diseases to respective areas.

He further elaborated that the IDSR system is an indispensable component of the health department, possessing enduring importance.

Previously, Health Minister was briefed on the IDSR, learning about the management of 42 notable diseases across government hospitals in the province.

The minister acknowledged the immediate medical responses deployed to control outbreaks, ensuring timely management of epidemic situations across the province.

Recommendations were also presented to Health minister to further strengthen and activate the system, emphasizing the need for its sustainable operation.

The minister distributed certificates to 280 participants from 28 districts who completed the training program. Director Public Health was awarded a shield for the successful organization of the training, while complements were extended to the IDSRS staff for their achievements.

Shah was also honored with a souvenir by the program organizers.

