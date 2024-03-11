Open Menu

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah Conducts Official Visit To Health Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah undertook a formal visit to the Health Department on Monday, assuming his responsibilities with a comprehensive tour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah undertook a formal visit to the Health Department on Monday, assuming his responsibilities with a comprehensive tour.

Secretary Health, Mehmood Aslam Wazir, along with DGs and Program Heads, warmly welcomed him upon his arrival.

An introductory session with the health department staff was held, fostering connections.

During the visit, Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam Wazir presented a detailed overview of the Health Department to Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah.

The minister was briefed on all ongoing developmental projects and the current state of affairs within the department. Detailed insights on Health Card, medical teaching institutes, and other autonomous institutions were also provided.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah was informed that the Health Department's budget exceeds 207 billion.

He acquired detailed information on Health Card Plus.

Chief Executive Sehat Card Plus Dr Riaz Tanoli replied that a comprehensive briefing on the initiative will be presented to the Health Minister soon.

Following this, Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah proceeded to the Directorate General of Health Services for an official tour.

DG Health Dr. Shaukat Ali presented a floral arrangement to Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, extending a warm welcome.

DG Health briefed the minister about the Directorate General and organized an introductory session with directors.

After receiving a detailed briefing from DG Health, Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah issued directives emphasizing the essential provision of free and necessary medications in hospitals.

Ensuring uninterrupted delivery of healthcare services, including the utilization of donors for a robust supply chain, was highlighted.

Priority areas discussed included polio eradication, provision of free medicines, and the delivery of top-notch healthcare services, especially through Health Card, in remote regions.

DG Health shared successful achievements in improving service delivery within the Health Department.

Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah expressed the importance of enhancing healthcare services, emphasizing the commitment to ensuring the availability of essential medicines in hospitals. The relentless pursuit of excellence in service delivery within the Health Department was commended.

