Health Minister, Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra inaugurates anti-polio campaign in KP

A five-day anti-polio campaign on Friday kicked off across the province where 6.7523 million children under five years of age would be vaccinated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) : A five-day anti-polio campaign on Friday kicked off across the province where 6.7523 million children under five years of age would be vaccinated.

Health Minister, Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio vaccine to kids at health secretariat here.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for local bodies, Kamran Bangash, Members Provincial Assembly, Salahuddin Khan, Arbab Wasim Hayat, Fazal Elahi, Secretary Health Yahya Akunzada, Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Dr Abdul Basit were also present.

The minister was told that 6.752326 million children would be vaccinated during the campaign that would continue till February 21.

To vaccinate these children, a total of 28,049 teams including 24,900 mobile, 1849 fixed and 1300 transit were constituted besides 6833 areas incharge supervisors to defeat the fatal ailment.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said polio was a crippling disease and vaccination was the best available remedy to get rid of this virus.

He urged media, civil society, intelligentsia and politicians to create awareness among masses about importance of the vaccine for children.

The minister said the government would utilize all available resources to vaccinate all children under five years. He said together we can defeat this ailment.