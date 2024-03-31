Open Menu

Health Minister Takes Note Of Measles Outbreak In KP

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Health Minister takes note of measles outbreak in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) In response to the measles outbreak in the province, Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Sunday issued directives to the Director Expanded Program on Immunization to provide an immediate report on the outbreak situation.

Minister Shah has appealed to parents to promptly vaccinate their children against measles. He has instructed for immediate measures to be taken on emergency grounds to control the outbreak.

Directives have been issued to establish isolation wards in MTI (Medical Teaching Institutions) hospitals to prevent the spread of measles.

Minister Shah has further instructed the Director General Health Services to activate vaccination centres by removing vaccinators from the disposal of Medical Superintendent to be placed under the supervision of the District Health Officer.

Additionally, immediate instructions have been issued to form a Provincial Outbreak Control Committee.

Dr. Aarif, Director EPI, provided an urgent briefing to Health Minister Shah regarding the measles outbreak.

The briefing was attended by Director General Health Services Dr Shaukat Ali, Director Public Health Dr Irshad Roghani and other relevant authorities.

In the briefing, it was highlighted that under the Birth Dose Initiative, vaccination centres have been established in hospitals along with labor rooms.

Over the past two years, more than one lakh newborns have been vaccinated in these centres operating 24/7.

It was revealed that there have been 3,889 suspected cases and 1,445 confirmed cases of measles registered in the province. Out of the 22 deaths reported in the past six months, measles has been confirmed in 13 cases. Children between the ages of two to five years are the most affected.

The Director EPI informed that an outbreak response is underway in 118 Union Councils of the province's 24 districts.

The districts most affected include DI Khan with 185, Peshawar with 147, Charsadda with 113, Swabi with 92, and Lower Dir with 83 cases registered respectively.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Peshawar Charsadda Dir Swabi Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

20 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

20 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

20 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

20 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

20 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

20 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

20 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

20 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

20 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan