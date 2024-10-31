Health minister takes notice of mistreatment with polio workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has taken notice of an incident

involving the mistreatment of polio workers at Kahna area, in the provincial

capital.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD)

said on Thursday, the minister sought a detailed report from the CEO Health Lahore

within 24 hours.

Expressing anguish, Khawaja Imran emphasized the government’s commitment

to ensuring the safety and protection of polio workers.

"The complete protection

of polio workers will be ensured; no injustice will be tolerated," he stated. The

minister further said, "Whenever an incident is reported, the health department

takes immediate action."

In response to the incident, the minister instructed the CEO Health Lahore to

formulate an effective strategy to prevent such occurrences in the future, reinforcing

the government’s dedication to supporting polio workers and ensuring their safety

as they perform their duties across the province.