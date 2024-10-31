Health Minister Takes Notice Of Mistreatment With Polio Workers
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has taken notice of an incident
involving the mistreatment of polio workers at Kahna area, in the provincial
capital.
A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD)
said on Thursday, the minister sought a detailed report from the CEO Health Lahore
within 24 hours.
Expressing anguish, Khawaja Imran emphasized the government’s commitment
to ensuring the safety and protection of polio workers.
"The complete protection
of polio workers will be ensured; no injustice will be tolerated," he stated. The
minister further said, "Whenever an incident is reported, the health department
takes immediate action."
In response to the incident, the minister instructed the CEO Health Lahore to
formulate an effective strategy to prevent such occurrences in the future, reinforcing
the government’s dedication to supporting polio workers and ensuring their safety
as they perform their duties across the province.
