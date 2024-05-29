Open Menu

Health Minister To Expand Digital Health System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Health Minister to expand digital health system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah on Wednesday emphasized the digitization of health system which will facilitate decision-making.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the extension of the District Health Information System to four more districts: Abbottabad, Lower Dir, Mardan, and Lakki Marwat. The minister said that with the activation of this system, it will be possible to immediately review health facilities, staff availability, and other administrative matters in these districts.

He said that this system will be extended to 14 districts of the province by June, while support from other donors will be required to extend it to the remaining 22 districts. He said that so far, this system has been supported by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in six districts and by Pathfinder in four districts.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah thanked Pathfinder International, a donor organization, whose support made it possible to extend the District Information system.

Related Topics

United Nations Abbottabad Mardan Dir Lakki Marwat June From

Recent Stories

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

1 hour ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

2 hours ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

6 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

15 hours ago
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

20 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

21 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

23 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

24 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

1 day ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan