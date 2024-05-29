Health Minister To Expand Digital Health System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah on Wednesday emphasized the digitization of health system which will facilitate decision-making.
He expressed these views while inaugurating the extension of the District Health Information System to four more districts: Abbottabad, Lower Dir, Mardan, and Lakki Marwat. The minister said that with the activation of this system, it will be possible to immediately review health facilities, staff availability, and other administrative matters in these districts.
He said that this system will be extended to 14 districts of the province by June, while support from other donors will be required to extend it to the remaining 22 districts. He said that so far, this system has been supported by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in six districts and by Pathfinder in four districts.
Syed Qasim Ali Shah thanked Pathfinder International, a donor organization, whose support made it possible to extend the District Information system.
