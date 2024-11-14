Health Minister Unveils Plan To Boost Medication Supply For Smog-affected Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Imran Nazir Thursday said the government formulated a comprehensive plan to tackle the worsening smog situation in the province and ensured citizens for essential medications and quality healthcare to address the surge in smog-related illnesses.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he said the Punjab government under the strict directions of CM Maryum Nawaz Sharif has taken bold steps to tackle the smog crisis with support from pharmaceutical companies.
Punjab Minister has instructed pharmaceutical companies to increase production of critical medications to address the surge in smog-related illnesses, adding that this proactive approach aims to prevent shortages and guarantee uninterrupted supply in government hospitals.
The minister also revealed the establishment of special counters in government hospitals to handle emergency cases efficiently.
"Our hospitals are equipped to provide immediate care to those affected by smog," he assured.
These dedicated counters will streamline patient flow, reduce wait times and provide timely treatment, he added.
Additionally, he said the health department has set up flu filtration clinics in all THQ hospitals to combat respiratory issues.
By taking these decisive steps, the Punjab government demonstrates its commitment to protecting citizens' health and well-being amidst the smog crisis, he added.
He said we are actively promoting measures and awareness drives to combat the smog crisis.
He also urged citizens to wear masks to protect themselves from the hazardous air quality. But that's not all - the government has also taken concrete steps to tackle the issue.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Property dispute claims lives of nine in Bannu, Peshawar3 minutes ago
-
'Healthy lifestyle key to combating 'Diabetes': Expert13 minutes ago
-
Modi regime has turned IIOJK into open prison,war zone: APHC23 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abduct in Wah Cantt33 minutes ago
-
Health expert advise avoiding outdoor activities, wearing masks amid smog43 minutes ago
-
Chairman DCMCC visits UoJ43 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits wildlife park1 hour ago
-
Punjab Pavilion shines bright at Lok Mela festival 2024, draws massive crowds1 hour ago
-
Accused in child abuse and murder case shot dead by accomplices2 hours ago
-
Charsadda Blast: no casualties reported: Police2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to revive steel mills with Russian partnership: Rana Tanveer11 hours ago
-
SSP reviews security arrangements at Swami Narayan Temple11 hours ago