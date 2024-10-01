Health minister urges for timely reporting of high fever to hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir while reviewing the anti-dengue activities of allied departments said that the month of October is a war like situation in terms of dengue spread which demands to ensure the best curative activities along with preventive measures. He said that the most crucial problem at the moment is late reporting.

"We have to use all means to sensitize people to report to hospital immediately in case of fever or other symptoms", he said and added that delay could increase the severity. He directed the Deputy District Health Officers to ensure that the private labs and health practitioners also refer the patients to the main hospital immediately if they find symptoms of fever and also report it to the Health Department.

He made these remarks during while charging an anti-dengue meeting along with senior political leaders Tahira Aurangzeb and Nasir Butt. The review meeting was held at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Syed Nazarat Ali, Director Health Commission Dr. Ijaz, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, Director food Authority, DG PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha and heads of other allied government departments participated.

The minister rejected the casual attitude of the people towards dengue.

"The chairman should be mobilized at the ward level to go door to door to sensitise their locals. Apart from this, students of schools and colleges will be very helpful in this regard", he said.

The minister further said that school students should be involved in maintaining cleanliness and anti dengue activities in their homes, while college students should take the responsibility of providing awareness to their home as well as five houses around.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said that there should be no negligence in the treatment of dengue affected patients.

"At present we are going through the peak dengue season so the most important thing is to take care of the infected patients", he added.

The minister directed that the hospital administration should ensure that the HOD visits dengue wards daily and consults the patients personally thrice a day. He informed that a plan has been devised to increase the capacity of beds in hospitals from 300 to 600 in order to deal with any sudden situation.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi briefed the minister on recent dengue situation in the city and the measures taken by the admission to control the prevailing situation.