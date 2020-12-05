Health minister urges health professionals to overcome challenges with leadership qualities

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday urged the healthcare professionals and administrators to exhibit true leadership qualities and go extra mile to overcome challenges of healthcare service delivery in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday urged the healthcare professionals and administrators to exhibit true leadership qualities and go extra mile to overcome challenges of healthcare service delivery in Punjab.

The Health Minister was Chief Guest at a Workshop on "Leadership and Management" jointly organized by the Minister's Delivery Unit, King Edward Medical University and Directorate General Health Services Punjab, here.

The Punjab Health Minister, in her address, said that taking ownership of institutions and then reviewing performance was key to improving service delivery.

She said that good leaders made organizations successful. "You are my team and I want my team to work with motivation, passion and commitment. You are role models for staff, young professionals and students so inspire them to serve people" she added.

The minister said that good behavior provided half the treatment to patients.

She said that in order to improve healthcare service delivery, the Health department was continuously organizing such training and workshops.

Dr Yasmin said that the Maternal Mortality Indicator (MMI) required special focus and improvement in Punjab.

She appreciated VC KEMU Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Minister's Delivery Unit and Franklin Covey Pakistan for organizing a great event. She paid rich tribute to the KEMU, saying her mother and daughter both were graduates of the KEMU.

Such workshops, she added, were extremely important for continuous professional development.

The Vice-Chancellor of KEMU said that the Health Minister was role model for medical community and she had always practised and emphasized humanity and ethics for her students.

Experts from international organization Franklin Covey imparted training on the subject. The training was being held in different batches and this was second of the series of workshops for healthcare professionals and managers from Punjab.

Senior faculty members from King Edward Medical University, Nishter Medical University Multan, Children Hospitals in Punjab, Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, DG Khan Medical College, Khawaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot, Shaikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan, Medical Superintendents of Teaching Institutions and CEOs of different districts attended the workshop.