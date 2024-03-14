Open Menu

Health Minister Urges Healthy Lifestyle On World Kidney Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Health minister urges healthy lifestyle on World Kidney Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) In a bid to combat the rising prevalence of kidney diseases in Pakistan, Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique has emphasised the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. Speaking at an awareness walk, organised by the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) on World Kidney Day on Thursday, he highlighted the need for increased awareness and preventive measures against kidney ailments.

Congratulating PHOTA for organising the event, Minister Salman Rafique underscored the urgency of addressing the escalating burden of kidney diseases in the country. He pledged to enhance efforts to strengthen PHOTA's initiatives and improve dialysis facilities across Punjab.

Reflecting on the vision of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, the minister reiterated the commitment to providing top-notch medical services to patients grappling with kidney ailments through institutions like the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

The minister promised that stringent measures would be taken to carry out a crackdown on illegal organ trafficking, and also commended the dedicated efforts of healthcare professionals involved in treating kidney diseases.

During the awareness walk, attended by prominent figures including Senior Actor Rashid Mahmood, Senior Actress Mumtaz Begum, and Comedian Tahir Anjam, participants held placards advocating for kidney health. DG PHOTA Professor Dr. Shahzad Anwar expressed gratitude to the minister for his support towards the cause.

