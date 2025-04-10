Health Minister Urges Hospital Heads To Improve Conditions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Specialized Health Care and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that medical superintendents (MSs) must take initiative to improve hospitals conditions without waiting for visits by ministers or secretaries.
During his visit to Mayo Hospital on Thursday, the minister inspected various wards and interacted with patients. He expressed serious displeasure over the non-functioning air conditioning systems in the ENT and other wards, and directed that all Heads of Departments (HODs) must remain present in their respective units.
“Ensuring better treatment and facilities for patients is the fundamental responsibility of MSs,” he stated, adding that the MS of Mayo Hospital must fix all issues and submit a report by the evening.
“We cannot continue issuing instructions every time we visit a government hospital,” he added.
Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that patient complaints must be addressed immediately and without delay. “We will no longer tolerate negligence—we will take action. Problems in hospitals are being identified and flagged daily. The provision of proper facilities is not optional; it is a core duty of MSs,” he asserted.
He warned that MSs who fail to fulfill their responsibilities have no place in the health department. “It’s better MSs fix things before we are forced to take strict measures,” the minister concluded.
