Open Menu

Health Minister Urges Parents To Trust Cervical Cancer Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Health Minister urges parents to trust cervical cancer vaccine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said the public to trust the cervical cancer vaccine, stressing that it was safe and essential for protecting young girls in Pakistan.

Speaking to a private news channel, the minister noted that Pakistan was among 151 countries introducing the vaccine, despite initially receiving a limited supply.

He revealed that many officials, including himself, have vaccinated their own children to encourage parents and build public confidence.

He emphasized that the vaccine is especially important for girls aged 9 to 14 to prevent cervical cancer and safeguard their future health.

He said that while some people spread misconceptions and doubts about the vaccine, other countries are competing to provide it to their youth since it was first introduced globally in 2006.

Most countries are moving closer to eliminating this disease, but in Pakistan we are still assuming it is harmful, he remarked.

He urged the parents to protect their daughters by ensuring timely vaccination.

Recent Stories

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

1 hour ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

2 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

4 hours ago
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

4 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

5 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

5 hours ago
 Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motor ..

Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway

5 hours ago
 FBR to take action against social media display of ..

FBR to take action against social media display of wealth

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan