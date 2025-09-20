Health Minister Urges Parents To Trust Cervical Cancer Vaccine
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said the public to trust the cervical cancer vaccine, stressing that it was safe and essential for protecting young girls in Pakistan.
Speaking to a private news channel, the minister noted that Pakistan was among 151 countries introducing the vaccine, despite initially receiving a limited supply.
He revealed that many officials, including himself, have vaccinated their own children to encourage parents and build public confidence.
He emphasized that the vaccine is especially important for girls aged 9 to 14 to prevent cervical cancer and safeguard their future health.
He said that while some people spread misconceptions and doubts about the vaccine, other countries are competing to provide it to their youth since it was first introduced globally in 2006.
Most countries are moving closer to eliminating this disease, but in Pakistan we are still assuming it is harmful, he remarked.
He urged the parents to protect their daughters by ensuring timely vaccination.
