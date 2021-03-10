UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Urges To Stress On Research In Medical Sciences

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Wednesday stressed a more innovative approach for carrying out research in medical sciences.

The Miniter while inaugurating the Research Unit at Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU) said that the incumbent PTI-led government was giving special attention to research work in medical schools of Punjab.

She said that research papers of medical schools of the province were being published in international journals and students could be introduced to new sciences only through research in the field of medicines.

Meanwhile presiding over the 9th syndicate meeting of RMU,she ratified all the decisions of the previous syndicate meeting.

The syndicate meeting approved the syllabus of the MD and MS program of RMU for the current year while the affiliation of Watim Medical College with RMU was also approved.

The meeting also gave approval for the Ph.D. program in Microbiology and Molecular Biology.

During the syndicate meeting, the transport fund of RMU for the financial year 2020-21 and fulfillment of vacant posts in the University were also got approval.

