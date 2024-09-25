Health minister urges ulema to play role in dengue awareness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stressed the critical role of religious scholars in raising awareness to combat dengue.

Speaking as the special guest at a seminar, organised by the Auqaf Department here on Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of collective efforts in the fight against dengue outbreak. “Messages spread from the mihrab and minbar can make a difference in public health awareness," he expressed the hope. He noted the growing number of dengue cases in Rawalpindi and underscored the importance of religious leaders in spreading the message of cleanliness and prevention. He concluded by urging everyone to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) and adopt a habit of truthfulness and cleanliness for a better Pakistan.

Auqaf Secretary Dr. Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari also spoke at the seminar, stressing that the message of dengue prevention would reach every madrasa. He urged religious leaders to deliver key messages on cleanliness after every prayer to help curb the spread of disease.

Other participants in the seminar included DG Auqaf, Additional Secretary Nabila Javed, and representatives from Jamia Naimiyya, Jamia Ashrafia, Jamiat ul-Muntazar, Minhaj ul-Qur'an, Wafaq ul Madaris, and various other religious institutions.