Health Minister vaccinates daughter live to counter myths

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) In a landmark move to protect millions of girls against cervical cancer, Pakistan has launched its first-ever nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, targeting nearly 13 million girls aged 9–14 years. The campaign, which began on September 15 and will continue until September 27, initially covers Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) in its first phase.

At a national press briefing in Karachi, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, set a powerful example by having his own daughter vaccinated live on stage. The gesture, aimed at dispelling misinformation, underscored the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness while bolstering public trust in the campaign.

“Cancer is a deadly disease that affects not just an individual but entire families, and prevention remains the best path forward,” the Minister said. “In my 30-year political career, I have never brought my family into the public eye. But to put an end to these baseless rumours, I took this step.”

The Minister was joined on stage by Dr. Aminah Khan, Country Director of Jhpiego Pakistan, Dr. Khurram Shahzad, Director Technical of the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), and Dr. Zareef Uddin Khan, National Technical Focal Person, RIZ Consulting.

Dr. Aminah Khan praised the symbolic act, calling it a “historic moment” for Pakistan’s health sector.

“By choosing to have his daughter vaccinated publicly, the Minister has sent a bold message of trust and commitment. This step will go a long way in debunking myths and reinforcing the importance of protecting the health of girls and women across Pakistan,” she said.

As a key technical and communication partner, Jhpiego has been instrumental in preparing for the campaign. Ahead of the rollout, it conducted a survey of nearly 4,700 caregivers of girls aged 9–14 years. Findings revealed that only 19% of caregivers had heard of cervical cancer, and just 2% knew about the HPV vaccine. These insights have guided the campaign’s communication strategies.

To close awareness gaps, Jhpiego has trained teachers, civil society groups, and journalists through orientation programs and media briefings, while also producing Pakistan’s first animated video on HPV vaccination.

The campaign is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, the FDI, Gavi, WHO, UNICEF, and provincial health departments. Girls are being reached through schools, fixed EPI centers, outreach sites, and mobile vaccination teams.

With this rollout, Pakistan becomes the 149th country to add the HPV vaccine to its national immunization program—an important step towards a cervical cancer–free future for millions of women and girls.