Health Minister Vaccinates Daughter Live To Counter Myths
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) In a landmark move to protect millions of girls against cervical cancer, Pakistan has launched its first-ever nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, targeting nearly 13 million girls aged 9–14 years. The campaign, which began on September 15 and will continue until September 27, initially covers Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) in its first phase.
At a national press briefing in Karachi, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, set a powerful example by having his own daughter vaccinated live on stage. The gesture, aimed at dispelling misinformation, underscored the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness while bolstering public trust in the campaign.
“Cancer is a deadly disease that affects not just an individual but entire families, and prevention remains the best path forward,” the Minister said. “In my 30-year political career, I have never brought my family into the public eye. But to put an end to these baseless rumours, I took this step.”
The Minister was joined on stage by Dr. Aminah Khan, Country Director of Jhpiego Pakistan, Dr. Khurram Shahzad, Director Technical of the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), and Dr. Zareef Uddin Khan, National Technical Focal Person, RIZ Consulting.
Dr. Aminah Khan praised the symbolic act, calling it a “historic moment” for Pakistan’s health sector.
“By choosing to have his daughter vaccinated publicly, the Minister has sent a bold message of trust and commitment. This step will go a long way in debunking myths and reinforcing the importance of protecting the health of girls and women across Pakistan,” she said.
As a key technical and communication partner, Jhpiego has been instrumental in preparing for the campaign. Ahead of the rollout, it conducted a survey of nearly 4,700 caregivers of girls aged 9–14 years. Findings revealed that only 19% of caregivers had heard of cervical cancer, and just 2% knew about the HPV vaccine. These insights have guided the campaign’s communication strategies.
To close awareness gaps, Jhpiego has trained teachers, civil society groups, and journalists through orientation programs and media briefings, while also producing Pakistan’s first animated video on HPV vaccination.
The campaign is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, the FDI, Gavi, WHO, UNICEF, and provincial health departments. Girls are being reached through schools, fixed EPI centers, outreach sites, and mobile vaccination teams.
With this rollout, Pakistan becomes the 149th country to add the HPV vaccine to its national immunization program—an important step towards a cervical cancer–free future for millions of women and girls.
Recent Stories
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC unhappy with lawyer in case against SECP4 minutes ago
-
Health Minister vaccinates daughter live to counter myths4 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report from SSP for recovery of alleged abductees for ransom4 minutes ago
-
RCB to become model residential Cantt, RCB Chief says14 minutes ago
-
9,525 challan tickets issued for one way violation14 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on transfer policy under KP WWB24 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers with over 27 kg of drugs worth Rs 6.8 mln24 minutes ago
-
Raja Ansari condemns attack on anchorperson Imtiaz Mir24 minutes ago
-
IHC asks petitioner's lawyer to approach civil court against FBR decision24 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants against Asad Qaiser24 minutes ago
-
28 outlaws behind bars; drugs & weapons recovered by ICT Police34 minutes ago
-
Secretary Power visits hydropower projects in Swat34 minutes ago