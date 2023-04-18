UrduPoint.com

Health Minister Visits Adiala Jail To Inspect Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Dr Jamal Nasir on Tuesday visited Adiala Jail and reviewed the facilities provided to the prisoners there.

Superintendent Jail, Asad Warraich and Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaq briefed the minister on the occasion.

Dr Jamal said that the prisoners should be provided with a conducive environment and guidance so that they could be made responsible citizens of society.

The vocational training in jail would help provide employment opportunities to the prisoners in practical life, he said adding, good behaviour plays an important role in the training of the prisoners.

The minister said that on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, inmates had been tested for AIDS, hepatitis, TB, sugar and blood pressure, adding under the health screening programme, all prisoners' tests had been carried out free of cost while free-of-charge treatment had been provided to the inmates diagnosed with any disease.

