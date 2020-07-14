Health minister visits Attock DHQ hospital to review facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the District Headquarters Hospital Attock on Tuesday and reviewed the status of facilities being provided to the patients.

She also talked to patients and their families. Deputy Commissioner Attock, Medical Superintendent DHQ Attock and staff accompanied the minister during her visit.

The minister visited the site of under-construction Mother and Child Hospital in Attock and inquired about the pace of development work, said a handout issued here.

Addressing a press conference at the DC office, the minister said, "Due to hard work of our doctors, we are witnessing a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 patients." She said that the number of people defeating the virus and recovering from the disease was higher than the number of new infections. She said that the best available treatment was being provided to patients in Punjab public sector hospitals. She said we have controlled the transmission of virus despite Lahore emerging as the hotspot.

The minister said the Punjab has improved significantly due to smart lockdown and other measures. She said that by June 11, 2020, we had 1,106 patients on ventilators.

Even in Attock, we are seeing reduction in cases. Along with the healthcare staff, the administration also worked very hard. A spike in cases was witnessed due to carelessness by people during the Eidul Fitr days. She urged all people to celebrate the Eidul Azha with simplicity. She maintained that transmission of virus can only be stopped by using masks and observing social distancing.

The minister said the government was developing a 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Attock and it had taken all-out measures to ensure health and well-being of mother and child. She said in order to review the development progress, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ajmal Bhatti had accompanied him during the visit.

She said: "We are fulfilling our commitment of providing the best quality healthcare services in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan." The previous government left a lot of projects incomplete. She said: "On directions from the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, I am personally supervising the development projects." Five Mother and Child hospitals would transform the health landscape of Punjab," she added.