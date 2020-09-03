Health minister visits BHU Lala kale Tarnab

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Lala kale Tarnab and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Lala kale Tarnab and inspected its various sections.

He also checked attendance register of workers and record of medicines available in the facility.

He expressed dissatisfaction over dilapidated condition of BHU building and directed District Health Officer to complete necessary repair work for facilitation of patients.

He also met with patients and inquired about the status and quality of medical facilities being provided to them in BHU.

He also inquired about the problems confronted by staff and assured their resolution.