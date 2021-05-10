Health minister visits COVID-19 vaccination center

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday visited coronavirus vaccination center at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and inspected vaccination process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday visited coronavirus vaccination center at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and inspected vaccination process.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam, Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (Retd) Usman Younis SP Headquarters Imran Malik and other officials were also present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid took a round of the vaccination center where Secretary P& SH Department Sarah Aslam and Commissioner Lahore Capt (Retd) Usman Younis gave a detailed briefing to the Health Minister about the arrangements at the centre.

The Health Minister interacted with the staff at counters and monitored the vaccination process.

The Health Minister said, "More than 9,000 vaccine doses had been provided for the vaccination of police staff of over 40 years of age.

The staff of Primary and Secondary healthcare Department will deliver services at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh hospital. Police personnel were frontline workers and their lives will be protected.

In the next phase, all frontline workers over 40 years of age will be vaccinated in the province. The police personnel getting first dose, will be vaccinated again after 21 days.

The Primary and Secondary healthcare Department was in complete coordination with the police staff.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (Retd) Usman Younis said all arrangements were being monitored at the vaccination centre.