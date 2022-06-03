UrduPoint.com

Health Minister Visits DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura and inspected availability of doctors and other medical supplies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura and inspected availability of doctors and other medical supplies.

According to sources, he visited emergency, operation theaters and other wards as well and checked their cleanliness.

He met patients and asked them about the facilities being provided to them.

He said that the government was making all-out efforts to provide maximum possible facilities as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

He said that Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan was visiting hospitals of the province and reporting to the minister directly. "Our mission is to provide best healthcare facilities," he said.

The medical superintendent DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura gave briefing to the minister.

More Stories From Pakistan

