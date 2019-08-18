UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Minister Visits DHQ Tank, Suspends MS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

Health minister visits DHQ Tank, suspends MS

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Dr. Hasham Inamullah Sunday paid a surprise visit to District Hospital Tank (DHQ) late Saturday night and suspended Medical Superintendent (MS) and paramedical staff over poor performance.

He also expressed dismay over unsatisfactory state of affairs in the hospital. He also visited clinical laboratories and other sections of the hospital.

Talking to media persons, the Minister said that PTI led provincial government has spent 4 billion rupees on betterment of health units across the province, adding negligence on part of some officials are affecting the government's commitment to streamline healthcare facilities.

He informed that soon state- of-the-art Trauma Center would be set up at DHQ Hospital that would be equipped with cardiac, emergency and other needed facilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Visit Tank Sunday Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

23 minutes ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

1 hour ago

Private sector engagement to attain SDGs invaluabl ..

1 hour ago

Indian president inaugurates Bunker Museum in Mumb ..

1 hour ago

On World Humanitarian Day, the UAE continues to ma ..

3 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.