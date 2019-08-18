Health minister visits DHQ Tank, suspends MS

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Dr. Hasham Inamullah Sunday paid a surprise visit to District Hospital Tank (DHQ) late Saturday night and suspended Medical Superintendent (MS) and paramedical staff over poor performance.

He also expressed dismay over unsatisfactory state of affairs in the hospital. He also visited clinical laboratories and other sections of the hospital.

Talking to media persons, the Minister said that PTI led provincial government has spent 4 billion rupees on betterment of health units across the province, adding negligence on part of some officials are affecting the government's commitment to streamline healthcare facilities.

He informed that soon state- of-the-art Trauma Center would be set up at DHQ Hospital that would be equipped with cardiac, emergency and other needed facilities.