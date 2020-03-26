UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Visits Expo Centre Field Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:19 PM

Health Minister visits Expo Centre Field Hospital

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited the 1000-bed Field Hospital made for corona emergency at Expo Cente, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited the 1000-bed Field Hospital made for corona emergency at Expo Cente, here on Thursday.

CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan and DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer accompanied the Minister during the visit.

The Minister reviewed the arrangements and preparations. Under the emergency arrangements, 1000-bed hospital has been prepared for COVID-19 patients.

The Minister said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in Punjab and he was personally monitoring the situation in the province.

Yasmin Rashid said that in order to cope with this new crisis, all measures were being taken through multi-sectoral collaboration.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid made an appeal to the people to stay indoors and adopt social distancing. "I request people to support our effort by staying indoors and stopping the transmission of virus, that is the only way we can stop the spread of virus, please observe all safety precautions and play role in saving lives and controlling the pandemic," she added.

