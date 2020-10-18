Health minister visits Hafeez Centre after fire incident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reached Hafeez Center Gulberg after a fire incident there and monitored the rescue work on Sunday.

Talking to the media, she said the Rescue-1122 teams were making all-out efforts to control the fire.

She said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and an Investigation committee would probe the incident, ascertain the causes and fix the responsibility.

The minister urged all business owners to cooperate with the Rescue teams.

The health minister reached the spot on the direction of the Chief Minister and sought report from the officials about the incident.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha and senior officials of the government accompanied her. Deputy commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik and DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Nasir gave a detailed update to the minister on the measures taken to control the fire.