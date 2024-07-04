Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiatives

Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Syed Qasim Ali Shah, visited Hayatabad Medical Complex today for the inauguration of important public welfare projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Syed Qasim Ali Shah, visited Hayatabad Medical Complex today for the inauguration of important public welfare projects.

He was received and welcomed by the President of IDF-HMC, Dr. Nazeef Ullah.

The Health Minister was briefed on the launch of the Free Drugs Bank for underprivileged cardiac patients at Heart Linq, Cardiology Department by Chairman Cardiology Dr. Shah Sawar. This initiative will ensure needy individuals receive lifesaving medicines without cost burden.

Dr. Shah Sawar also briefed the Minister on the newly launched Executive Clinic that utilizes cutting-edge technologies to expand access to specialized cardiac care.

Mr. Faisal Khan, briefed the Minister on how the new Telemedicine Services leverage technology to provide remote care.

Other attendees included Chairman BoG Dr Amjid Faheem, Medical Director Prof Dr. Shehzad Akbar, Director Admin Dr. Sherzaman and Clinical Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Shah.

In his address, the Health Minister commended the vision of establishing these projects aimed at fulfilling the govt goal of equitable healthcare for all. He praised the diligent efforts of Dr. Shah Sawar and staff in overcoming challenges through innovation.

The launch of these life-impacting services is a milestone in realizing the provincial government's vision of a prospering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with its citizens' wellbeing as a priority.

The residents of KP express gratitude to the Ministry and HMC for these welfare-centric initiatives.