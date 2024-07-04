Open Menu

Health Minister Visits Hayatabad Medical Complex To Inaugurate Welfare Initiatives

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiatives

Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Syed Qasim Ali Shah, visited Hayatabad Medical Complex today for the inauguration of important public welfare projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Syed Qasim Ali Shah, visited Hayatabad Medical Complex today for the inauguration of important public welfare projects.

He was received and welcomed by the President of IDF-HMC, Dr. Nazeef Ullah.

The Health Minister was briefed on the launch of the Free Drugs Bank for underprivileged cardiac patients at Heart Linq, Cardiology Department by Chairman Cardiology Dr. Shah Sawar. This initiative will ensure needy individuals receive lifesaving medicines without cost burden.

Dr. Shah Sawar also briefed the Minister on the newly launched Executive Clinic that utilizes cutting-edge technologies to expand access to specialized cardiac care.

Mr. Faisal Khan, briefed the Minister on how the new Telemedicine Services leverage technology to provide remote care.

Other attendees included Chairman BoG Dr Amjid Faheem, Medical Director Prof Dr. Shehzad Akbar, Director Admin Dr. Sherzaman and Clinical Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Shah.

In his address, the Health Minister commended the vision of establishing these projects aimed at fulfilling the govt goal of equitable healthcare for all. He praised the diligent efforts of Dr. Shah Sawar and staff in overcoming challenges through innovation.

The launch of these life-impacting services is a milestone in realizing the provincial government's vision of a prospering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with its citizens' wellbeing as a priority.

The residents of KP express gratitude to the Ministry and HMC for these welfare-centric initiatives.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Drugs Bank All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan Set to Make Bollywood Comeback After 8 ..

Fawad Khan Set to Make Bollywood Comeback After 8 Years

44 minutes ago
 BFA students put on display their theses

BFA students put on display their theses

51 minutes ago
 BISP-ADB to connect beneficiaries with global job ..

BISP-ADB to connect beneficiaries with global job markets and skill programmes

58 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

56 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews Chenab river situation

Commissioner reviews Chenab river situation

56 minutes ago
 SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of ele ..

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals

3 hours ago
Five injured in road mishap

Five injured in road mishap

56 minutes ago
 PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested agai ..

PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again

3 hours ago
 IESCO to replace all meters with AMI by 2030: Dr A ..

IESCO to replace all meters with AMI by 2030: Dr Amjad

56 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bill ..

Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills

3 hours ago
 Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love ..

Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role

3 hours ago
 On SCO sidelines, PM Shehbaz interacts with world ..

On SCO sidelines, PM Shehbaz interacts with world leaders

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan