Health Minister Visits HFH To Review Ongoing Revamping Work
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 12:20 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir on Tuesday visited the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to review the ongoing revamping work of the hospital.
During his visit, he interacted with the patients and their attendants and asked about the medical facilities and availability of medicines provided to them.
On the occasion, the Building department briefed the minister that 90 per cent of work on the basement, 99 per cent of the ground floor, 87 per cent of the first floor and 93 per cent of work on the second floor had been completed.
Imran directed the concerned to complete the remaining work as the provision of modern and quality health facilities to the people was the priority of the government and no compromise would be made on it.
He said that efforts were also being made to control the spread of Measles and required funds were also being provided to the hospitals across the province to upgrade the existing healthcare facilities.
