Health Minister Visits Injured Policeman At PINS
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Sunday to check on the condition of Bilal Javed, a policeman who was seriously injured in the Kacha area. The minister presented a bouquet to the injured officer as a gesture of solidarity and support.
The visit was attended by senior medical staff, including Medical Superintendent Dr. Umar Ishaq, Dr. Zubair, Dr. Tariq, and Dr. Ehtesham, who are overseeing the treatment of the injured policeman.
On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Bilal Javed was immediately airlifted to PINS Hospital in Lahore by an air ambulance to ensure he receives the best possible care.
Khawaja Salman commended the efforts of the medical team, led by Executive Director of PINS, Professor Asif Bashir, for providing quality treatment to the injured officer. "We pay tribute to Bilal Javed and his family for their courage. The government is committed to ensuring that he receives the best possible care," said the minister.
