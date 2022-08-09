Health minister visits Jinnah Hospital, inspects medical facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited the Jinnah Hospital Lahore and inspected the provision of medical facilities, sanitation and other arrangements.

The minister inspected different wards including emergency and inquired the patients about the availability of facilities being provided to them in the hospital and the behavior of doctors and paramedical staff with them.

Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Yahya Sultan briefed the minister about the facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

On the occasion, the minister said the Punjab government was making sincere efforts to improve the standard of public sector hospitals, adding that all new 23 under construction government hospitals would be completed on time.

She said that state-of-the-art emergency wards of three teaching hospitals including Jinnah, General and Services Hospital would soon be completed.

Maximum facilities would be provided to patients in the public sector hospitals, she said and added that the construction of new hospitals in the province was need of the hour due to growing population.

The Health Minister lauded the arrangements of the hospital and directed to further improve them. She assured that all available resources would be provided to the health sector, besidesensuring modern healthcare facilities, availability of medicines and medical staff.

He urged the doctors, nurses and other staff to treat patients politely.