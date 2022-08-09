UrduPoint.com

Health Minister Visits Jinnah Hospital, Inspects Medical Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Health minister visits Jinnah Hospital, inspects medical facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday visited the Jinnah Hospital Lahore and inspected the provision of medical facilities, sanitation and other arrangements.

The minister inspected different wards including emergency and inquired the patients about the availability of facilities being provided to them in the hospital and the behavior of doctors and paramedical staff with them.

Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Yahya Sultan briefed the minister about the facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

On the occasion, the minister said the Punjab government was making sincere efforts to improve the standard of public sector hospitals, adding that all new 23 under construction government hospitals would be completed on time.

She said that state-of-the-art emergency wards of three teaching hospitals including Jinnah, General and Services Hospital would soon be completed.

Maximum facilities would be provided to patients in the public sector hospitals, she said and added that the construction of new hospitals in the province was need of the hour due to growing population.

The Health Minister lauded the arrangements of the hospital and directed to further improve them. She assured that all available resources would be provided to the health sector, besidesensuring modern healthcare facilities, availability of medicines and medical staff.

He urged the doctors, nurses and other staff to treat patients politely.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab All Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

6 hours ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

16 hours ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

16 hours ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.