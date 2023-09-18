Open Menu

Health Minister Visits Jinnah Hospital, Inspects New Wards

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2023 | 08:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram paid a detailed visit to the under-construction emergency, trauma centre and cardiac centre of Jinnah Hospital, here on Monday.

Special Secretary Development Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Wajid Ali Shah, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Yahya Sultan, Deputy Chief IDAP Omar Bela and other officers were present.

The minister said the new emergency, trauma centre and cardiac centre would be developed for convenience of patients coming to Jinnah Hospital Lahore. Due to the increasing population, there was a dire need for expansion of existing public sector hospitals, he added.

"Only after increasing the efficiency of government hospitals, we will be able to provide better health facilities to the growing population," he said.

The minister said that improvement of government hospitals was the first priority for the caretaker government, adding that the caretaker chief minister was personally visiting various government hospitals to review the issues. For the past several decades, no attention had been paid to building new large public hospitals across the province including Lahore. The Punjab government was bringing about reforms for improvement of government hospitals, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan