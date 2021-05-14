UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Visits KTH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra here Friday visited Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and including its various sections.

Accompanied by Director Medical, Dr. Rooh-ul-Muqeem and Director Hospital, Dr.

Muhammad Zafar, he visited emergency ward and Corona Isolation Ward. He also inquired about the facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

He praised services of health workers in current situation. He also met with patients and their attendants to inquire about their problems.

