QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Balochistan Minister for Health Mir Naseebullah Marri Wednesday said the provincial government was taking all possible measures to reduce shortage of medicines in public hospitals for ensuring treatment facilities to common people.

He said there was emergency facilities in district headquarters hospital (DHQs) for 24 hours due to positive efforts of provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, said press release issued here.

The minister expressed these views while visiting Kuhlo's DHQ. He said Kuhlo's DHQ initiated an Operation Theater for provision of healthcare amenities to citizens which was positive sign of local people because now they would not need to move Punjab or other province for purposing of treatments after starting operation theater in the area.

He said efforts were afoot to give all districts hospital as status of district headquarters hospital (DHQs) in province, aiming to reduce difficulties of patients as district level.

He also inspected all sectors of DHQ and asked patients regarding their health and treatment facilities, where the minister also checked attendance of doctors.

Naseebullah Marri also directed medical superintendent to ensure attendances of doctors at night time in order to take advantage of official facilities of local patients in the hospital.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kuhlo Abdullah Khosa, Medical Superintendent DHQ Dr, Attaullah Marri, tribal leader Mir Khursheed Marri, Haji Abdul Rehman Marri and other people.

Earlier, the Health Minister was briefed regarding provision of treatment facilities, requirements of hospital and staff problems.

Health Minister also assured the MS that he would take measures to appoint new doctors to meat shortage of doctors in the hospital.