UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Minister Visits Kuhlo's District Headquarter Hospital For Provision Healthcare Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:42 PM

Health Minister visits Kuhlo's district headquarter hospital for provision healthcare facilities

Balochistan Minister for Health Mir Naseebullah Marri Wednesday said the provincial government was taking all possible measures to reduce shortage of medicines in public hospitals for ensuring treatment facilities to common people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Health Mir Naseebullah Marri Wednesday said the provincial government was taking all possible measures to reduce shortage of medicines in public hospitals for ensuring treatment facilities to common people.

He said there was emergency facilities in district headquarters hospital (DHQs) for 24 hours due to positive efforts of provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, said press release issued here.

The minister expressed these views while visiting Kuhlo's DHQ. He said Kuhlo's DHQ initiated an Operation Theater for provision of healthcare amenities to citizens which was positive sign of local people because now they would not need to move Punjab or other province for purposing of treatments after starting operation theater in the area.

He said efforts were afoot to give all districts hospital as status of district headquarters hospital (DHQs) in province, aiming to reduce difficulties of patients as district level.

He also inspected all sectors of DHQ and asked patients regarding their health and treatment facilities, where the minister also checked attendance of doctors.

Naseebullah Marri also directed medical superintendent to ensure attendances of doctors at night time in order to take advantage of official facilities of local patients in the hospital.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kuhlo Abdullah Khosa, Medical Superintendent DHQ Dr, Attaullah Marri, tribal leader Mir Khursheed Marri, Haji Abdul Rehman Marri and other people.

Earlier, the Health Minister was briefed regarding provision of treatment facilities, requirements of hospital and staff problems.

Health Minister also assured the MS that he would take measures to appoint new doctors to meat shortage of doctors in the hospital.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister Punjab All Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate ..

1 hour ago

PCB reiterates commitment to provide complete secu ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says Bolton Made Mistake By Seeking to Apply ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner orders for completing process of dema ..

4 minutes ago

Across the board accountability to continue: Ali M ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Faisalabad visits Allied Hospital

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.