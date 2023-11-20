Open Menu

Health Minister Visits NICVD

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Health Minister visits NICVD

Caretaker Minister of Health, Social Welfare, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Sindh Dr Saad Khalid Niaz visited the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease NICVD here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister of Health, Social Welfare, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Sindh Dr Saad Khalid Niaz visited the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease NICVD here on Monday.

He met the Acting Chief Executive of NICVD Dr. Tahir Sagheer and also inspected various wards of the hospital. On this occasion, Dr.

Tahir Sagheer also gave a briefing to the Caretaker Health Minister.

Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz assured Dr. Tahir Sagheer of the immediate solution to the problems faced by the hospital and said that they are taking all possible steps to improve the services in the hospitals. He said that the doctors and staff should have to show more responsibility according to the initiatives of the Sindh government.

